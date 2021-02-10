3 Michigan City firefighters facing battery charges

Three Michigan City, Indiana, firefighters are facing battery charges after an incident at a gathering in November, according to Indiana State Police.

Scott Kaletha and Brad Kreighbaum were both charged with battery resulting in serious bodily injury, a level five felony, Indiana State Police said. Kaletha was also charged with with strangulation, a level six felony.

Additionally, Austin Swistek was charged with misdemeanor counts of battery and obscene performance, state police said.

The charges stem from an incident at a gathering the three firefighters attended while off-duty Nov. 5 in at a home in the northwest Indiana town, state police said.

Both Indiana State Police and the Michigan City Police Department declined to provide further details about the incident in question.

The Michigan City Fire Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.