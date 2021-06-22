3-month-old boy dies day after South Side hit-and-run

A 3-month-old boy died early Monday after being injured in a hit-and-run crash that left a woman dead and a 12-year-old boy injured Sunday on the South Side.

Two male suspects were driving a stolen burgundy Chevy Malibu when they crashed into a black car about 1:15 a.m. Sunday in the 3900 block of South State Street, Chicago police said.

A 39-year-old woman in the black car was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Her identity has not been released.

The baby was pulled out of the car and rushed to Comer Children’s Hospital, police said. He was pronounced dead at the hospital at 2:42 a.m. Monday, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

He was identified as Sebastian Taylor, who lived in Englewood, the medical examiner’s office said.

A 12-year-old boy was taken to the Comer in critical condition after he was ejected from the car, police said.

After crashing into the car, the males fled the scene, police said.