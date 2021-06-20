Woman killed, 3 injured, in South Side hit-and-run

A woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash that left three others injured, including a baby and a 12-year-old boy, early Sunday in Grand Boulevard on the South Side.

Two male suspects were driving a stolen burgundy Chevy Malibu when they crashed in to a black car about 1:15 a.m. in the 3900 block of South State Street, Chicago police said.

A 39-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. She hasn’t been identified.

An baby boy was pulled out of the car and rushed to Comer Children’s Hospital in critical condition, police said. A 12-year-old boy was taken to the same hospital in critical condition after he was ejected from the car.

A 41-year-old man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition was unknown, according to police.

After crashing into the car, the male suspects fled the scene, police said.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.