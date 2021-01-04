3 more Cook County court employees test positive for COVID-19

article

Three more employees have tested positive for the coronavirus in Cook County’s Office of the Chief Judge.

One employee works at the Juvenile Temporary Detention Center, raising that building’s positive cases to 97 staff and 79 residents, according to a statement from the chief judge’s office.

The other two work for the adult probation department at the lower level of the Criminal Courthouse Administration Building. So far, 240 employees of the chief judge’s office have tested positive for COVID-19.

Also, 18 judges have tested positive, the office said.