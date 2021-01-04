3 more Cook County court employees test positive for COVID-19

Expand / Collapse search

By Sun-Times Media Wire
Published 
This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (orange) — also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19. (National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases-Rocky Mountain Laboratories, NIH)

Three more employees have tested positive for the coronavirus in Cook County’s Office of the Chief Judge.

One employee works at the Juvenile Temporary Detention Center, raising that building’s positive cases to 97 staff and 79 residents, according to a statement from the chief judge’s office.

The other two work for the adult probation department at the lower level of the Criminal Courthouse Administration Building. So far, 240 employees of the chief judge’s office have tested positive for COVID-19.

Also, 18 judges have tested positive, the office said.