3 offenders robbed armored truck at gunpoint at bank in Cook County: police

Police are investigating after an armored car robbery occurred at a bank in suburban Homewood Tuesday afternoon.

At about 12:46 p.m., Homewood police responded to 17600 Halsted at the BMO Harris Bank for a report of an armed robbery.

When officers arrived, they learned that three armed offenders approached the employee of the bank ATM armored truck and demanded money, police said.

The offenders obtained an unknown amount of U.S. Currency and fled the area northbound in an unknown vehicle.

No one was injured during the incident.

Anyone who has information is asked to contact the Homewood Police Department Criminal Investigations Unit at (708) 206-3420.