3 officers hospitalized following dog attack in West Garfield Park; 1 in custody

Three Chicago police officers were attacked by two dogs in West Garfield Park Sunday morning.

Police were conducting an investigation in the 4000 block of West Wilcox Avenue at 11:22 a.m. when a female offender tried to intervene.

The offender unleashed two canines and they attacked three officers.

One officer shot one of the dogs.

All three officers were transported to an area hospital in good condition.

The condition of the dog is unknown.

Police say the female offender was taken into custody. Charges are pending.