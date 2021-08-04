3 people robbed at gunpoint in Rivers Casino parking lot, police say

Three people were robbed by a group of armed men in the parking lot of Rivers Casino in Des Plaines early Wednesday, according to police.

Des Plaines police say three men, one of whom was holding a handgun, approached three people in separate incidents between 2:21 a.m. and 2:29 a.m.

The suspects demanded each of the victims turn over their wallets and cellphones, police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING ALERTS

The suspects were last seen fleeing in a vehicle that was traveling southbound on Des Plaines River Road, according to police.

The victims described the suspects as Black males with thin builds wearing dark-colored sweatshirts and pants. The suspect holding the handgun was said to have short hair and was disguising his face with a dark-colored bandana.

Advertisement

Des Plaines Police detectives are investigating.