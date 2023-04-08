3 people wounded during exchange of gunfire in Avalon Park: police

Three people were wounded in an exchange of gunfire in Avalon Park on the South Side Saturday morning.

Police say two men were walking to their car around 1:30 a.m. in the 8000 block of South Anthony Avenue when someone they knew approached them and a fight ensued.

Both the victims and the offender pulled out handguns and fired at each other.

One of the victims, age 35, was critically injured and taken to University of Chicago Medical Center. The second victim, age 36, was taken to the same hospital with a gunshot wound to the left thigh and is listed in good condition.

The offender, age 30, was transported to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Area Two detectives are investigating the incident. No further information is available at this time.