3 pizza delivery drivers robbed in a week on the same block in Evanston

Three pizza delivery drivers have been robbed in Evanston over the last week.

At about 6:40 p.m. on Dec. 6, a delivery driver was delivering two pizzas in the 2200 block of Foster Street, but the address given to the driver did not exist. As he was attempting to locate the correct address, he contacted the person he believed to be the customer on the phone. The driver was told by the person on the phone to wait, and he would meet him.

Two offenders then approached the driver, one of whom said he was the customer he had spoken to on the phone, police said.

The driver gave the offenders the price for the pizza. At that time, a third offender approached the victim from behind, racked the slide of a handgun and demanded the pizza. After taking the pizza, the offenders and victim fled the area.

At about 10 p.m. the same night, a driver was making a delivery to a residence in the 2200 block of Foster Street when he found a note on the door advising that someone would meet him in a few minutes, police said.

Five offenders then approached the victim, who was facing away from the offenders when one of the offenders placed what was believed to be a gun to his back.

The offenders then took the pizzas along with the victim's wallet, AirPods and iPhone.

The offenders then scattered and fled in different directions.

At about 11:55 p.m. on Dec. 10, a delivery driver was making a delivery in the 2200 block of Foster Street when the driver was approached by three offenders as he exited his vehicle.

As they approached, an offender produced a knife and announced the robbery, police said.

The victim retreated to his vehicle, and a second offender reached into the vehicle and grabbed the victim's phone, while a third offender demanded the code to access the phone. The victim then fled in his vehicle.

The drivers did not sustain any injuries.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Evanston Police Detective Bureau at 847-866-5040 or Text-A-Tip to CRIMES (274637) and then start your message with EPDTIP.