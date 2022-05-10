3 police officers hurt, guns recovered after chase on I-290

Three Chicago police officers and a driver were injured during a chase Monday night that spilled onto the Eisenhower Expressway near Lawndale.

A Chicago police helicopter was monitoring a Dodge Charger that was driving recklessly around 11:41 p.m. in the 2800 block of West Harrison Street, police said.

The Charger crashed into a Nissan sedan and a Kia Optima in the intersection of California and Harrison, police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

A 20-year-old woman who was driving the Kia was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where she was listed in good condition, police said.

The driver of the Charger, a 23-year-old man, then ran onto the Eisenhower Expressway where he was taken into custody, according to officials. An unmarked CPD vehicle was hit by another car on the expressway, and three officers were taken to a local hospital in good condition.

Police recovered two handguns and drugs from the Charger.

Advertisement

No other injuries were reported.