3 shootings reported in 3 hours on I-94 in Cook County

Three shootings were reported on Interstate 94 in Cook County within three hours of each other Sunday night.

At about 7 p.m. Sunday, Illinois State Police troopers responded to an area hospital for a report of an expressway shooting that occurred on I-94 near 79th Street, ISP said.

According to preliminary information, the victim was driving on the expressway when he was struck by gunfire. He drove himself to an area hospital and had non-life-threatening injuries.

A passenger in the vehicle was not injured, ISP said.

At about 7:35 p.m. Sunday, ISP troopers responded to I-94 southbound near 47th Street in the express lanes for a report of a shooting.

The victim said he thought his vehicle was struck by gunfire while on the expressway.

He then pulled over to report the crime.

Troopers did not find any bullet defects on the vehicle, and no injuries were reported.

At about 9:56 p.m. Sunday, ISP troopers responded to the Chicago Police Department for a report of a shooting on the Chinatown Feeder Ramp southbound to I-94.

The driver was not injured.

The Feeder ramp was closed until about 2:45 a.m. for processing.

The investigation into these three shootings is ongoing.