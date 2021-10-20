3 shootings, one of them fatal, reported in Logan Square Wednesday

Three shootings were reported within 14 hours Wednesday in a small portion of the Logan Square neighborhood, leaving one person dead and wounding two others.

A male victim was shot and killed around 1:45 p.m. on a sidewalk near Funston Elementary School in the 2100 block of North Central Park Avenue, Chicago police said.

A dark-colored vehicle pulled up and someone got out and fired shots, police said. The person was struck in the head and chest and pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released.

Less than two hours later, a man was shot on the adjacent block. The man, 25, was shot on a sidewalk around 3:40 p.m. in the 3600 block of West Armitage Avenue, police said. Someone had fired shots from a passing car. The man was struck several times and taken to Stroger Hospital where his condition was stabilized.

Earlier that morning, another man was wounded in a shooting about one block south. The man, 32, was shot in his abdomen and hand while walking around 2 a.m. in the 1900 block of North Drake Avenue, police said. He went to Mount Sinai Hospital in fair condition.

The shootings happened on the border of the 14th and 25th police districts. Murders in District 14, which covers most of Logan Square, have dropped 27% over last year, from 15 to 11, according to police figures. But shootings have risen 9%, from 47 to 51.

In the 25th District, which covers most the western edge of Logan Square and the neighborhoods directly west, shootings and dropped 22% over last year, from 112 to 87, according to police statistics. But murders in the district have risen sharply: up 76%, from 17 to 30 so far this year.