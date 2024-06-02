3 shot, 1 fatally, in Joliet home

A man was killed and two others were wounded after shots were fired into a home Saturday night in suburban Joliet.

Around 11 p.m., gunfire came from outside into the living room of a residence in the 400 block of Krakar Avenue, according to Joliet police.

A 23-year-old man was shot once in the head and was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities have not yet released his identity.

A 20-year-old man was shot four times and was taken by friends to Silver Cross Hospital where he was listed in stable condition. A 27-year-old man was grazed in the head by gunfire and was taken to the same hospital where he was treated and released.

Officers recovered more than 25 spent shell casings at the scene of the shooting.

Police said the shooting was an isolated incident and that there was no threat to the community.

Anyone with video or information regarding the shooting was encouraged to contact Joliet police at (815) 724-3020.