Chicago shooting: 3 shot, 2 fatally, in South Side home, police say

Three people were shot, two fatally, at a home on the city’s South Side early Sunday morning.

The shooting happened in the 7200 block of South Paxton Avenue in the South Shore neighborhood, according to the Chicago Police Department.

What we know:

Officers were on patrol in the area around 2:42 a.m. when they heard gunshots fired.

They went to a home where they found three men had been shot.

Paramedics took two of the men, a 31-year-old and a 37-year-old, to the University of Chicago Medical Center with multiple gunshot wounds. They both died at the hospital.

A 24-year-old man was shot in the right arm and taken to Christ Hospital in good condition.

Area detectives are investigating.

What we don't know:

No one was in custody in connection with the shooting.

Authorities did not identify the victims.