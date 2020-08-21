3 shot at Ukrainian Village barbershop

Three people were wounded in a shooting Friday afternoon at a barbershop in Ukrainian Village.

They were inside about 2:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of North Western Avenue when two males opened the door and unleashed gunfire before fleeing, Chicago police said. MVP Cuts is located on that block.

An 18-year-old man was struck in the ankle while another man, 20, was shot in the thigh, police said. They were taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition.

A 52-year-old woman who was shot in the thigh and leg was taken to Mount Sinai, where she was also in fair condition, police said.

No arrests have been reported. Area Three detectives are investigating.