Chicago crime: 3 shot, including 2 teens, on SW Side, CPD says

Three people, including two teens, were shot and injured on the city’s Southwest Side late Saturday night.

What we know:

Officers responded around midnight to the scene in the 5000 block of S. Hoyne Avenue in the Back of the Yards neighborhood, according to the Chicago Police Department.

The three male victims, ages 20, 18, and 16, were standing outside when they heard gunshots and felt pain, police said.

The 20-year-old was shot in the chest and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

The 18-year-old was shot in the right shoulder and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.

The 16-year-old was shot in the left leg and taken to the same hospital in fair condition.

What we don't know:

No other injuries were reported. Police did not describe the gunmen or give more details about the circumstances of the shooting.

Area detectives are investigating the shooting.