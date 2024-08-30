3 shot during gathering at Auburn Park Lagoon

The Brief Three people were shot during an argument at Auburn Park Lagoon on Chicago's South Side, with the shooter fleeing in a black SUV. The victims are receiving treatment as Area One detectives investigate a person of interest.



Two men and a woman were shot Thursday night at Auburn Park Lagoon on Chicago's South Side.

The group was at a gathering around 10 p.m. when they got into an argument with someone near the lagoon in the 500 block of West Winneconna Parkway, according to police.

The person who they were arguing with pulled out a gun and started shooting at them before fleeing in a black SUV, police said.

Three people were wounded in the shooting.

A 31-year-old woman was shot in the shoulder and leg

A 34-year-old man was shot in the abdomen

A 40-year-old man was shot in the left wrist

The victims were taken to local hospitals where they were listed in good or fair condition.

Area One detectives are investigating a person of interest in the shooting. No one has been taken into custody.