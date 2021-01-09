3 shot Friday in Chicago

Three people were wounded Friday in shootings across Chicago.

A man was is in critical condition after being shot Friday in Stony Island Park on the South Side.

The man, 25, was found with six gunshot wounds throughout his body about 8:25 p.m. in the 8000 block of South Anthony Avenue, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

Friday afternoon, a teenage boy was grazed in a shooting in Park Manor on the South Side.

The shooting happened about 4:45 p.m. in the 100 block of East 75th Street, Chicago police said. The boy, 17, was grazed on his hip and forearm, but declined medical treatment.

In the day’s first reported shooting, a man was shot by a would-be robber Friday in Austin on the West Side.

About 4:30 p.m., the 21-year-old was in an alley in the 5500 block of West Corcoran Place when someone in a black-colored vehicle pulled up and announced a robbery, police said.

The would-be robber fired shots at the man, striking him in the knee, police said. He then fled the scene but did not make off with any property.

The 21-year-old was taken to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park, where he was listed in good condition, police said.

