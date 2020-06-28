3 shot in Austin drive-by

Three people were injured in a drive-by Sunday in Austin on the West Side.

They were outside with a group of other people at 4:26 a.m. in the 500 block of North Menard Avenue when someone fired at them from a passing vehicle, according to Chicago police.

A 31-year-old man was shot in the chest and foot, police said. Someone drove him to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park in serious condition.

A 35-year-old woman was taken to the same hospital in fair condition with a gunshot wound to her foot, police said. A 37-year-old woman was shot in the leg and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in fair condition.

About half an hour earlier, a man was shot to death a few blocks away in the 1300 block of North Mayfield Avenue.

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.