3 shot after funeral in Englewood

Three people were shot in Englewood Friday evening after a funeral.

The shooting occurred in the 6000 block of South Ashland.

At about 5:40 p.m., a 55-year-old man, a 70-year-old man and another male, age unknown, were shot by an occupant in a dark colored Jeep.

The 55-year-old was shot in the right shoulder and transported to the hospital in good condition.

The 70-year-old man was shot in the left hand and transported to the hospital in good condition.

The third male was shot in the left arm and self-transported to the hospital. His condition was not known.

No offender is in custody.

Area One detectives are investigating.