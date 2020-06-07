3 shot in Little Village

Two men and a woman were wounded in a shooting Sunday in Little Village on the Southwest Side.

They were shot about 2:50 a.m. in the 2400 block of South Pulaski Road, according to Chicago police. They went to Mount Sinai Hospital on their own.

A 25-year-old man was shot in the leg, a 26-year-old woman was hit in the backside and a 30-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the shoulder, police said. All are in good condition.

The victims have been uncooperative with investigators and have not provided further details about the shooting, according to police.

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.