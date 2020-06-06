3 shot in Longwood Manor

Three men were injured in a shooting Saturday in Longwood Manor on the South Side.

They were shot about 3:45 a.m. in the 9600 block of South Loomis Street, according to Chicago police.

A 27-year-old man was shot in the leg and went to the University of Chicago Medical Center on his own, police said. He was listed in fair condition.

A 30-year-old man was hit in the arm and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in fair condition, police said. The third man, 29, was grazed on the neck and declined medical treatment.

Investigators recovered a handgun in the street near the scene, police said. Further details about the shooting were not available as the victims have been uncooperative with police.

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.