3 shot in West Englewood

Three people were shot Wednesday afternoon in the West Englewood neighborhood.

The shooting took place about 4:48 p.m. in the 6300 block of South Damen Avenue, police said.

A 26-year-old man was shot in the arm and a 32-year-old man was shot in the chest, police said.

Both were taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

An 18-year-old suffered gunshot wounds to the chest and arm, police said.

He was transported to University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.