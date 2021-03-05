3 shot, including 2 teens, in South Chicago

Three people were shot, including two teenagers, Friday in South Chicago.

The trio were standing outside about 2:50 p.m. when someone fired shots at them in the 8000 block of South Euclid Avenue, Chicago police said.

A 16-year-old boy was struck in the chest and hand and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, Chicago fire officials said. A 27-year-old man was taken to Trinity Hospital with gunshot wounds to the foot and side, and was listed in fair condition.

Shortly after the shooting, an 18-year-old man walked into South Shore Hospital with a gunshot wound to his arm, police said. His condition was not known.

A weapon was recovered at the scene, police said, and Area Two detectives are investigating.