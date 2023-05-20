3 shot inside car in Park Manor: police

Three people were wounded in a shooting on the South Side in the Park Manor neighborhood Saturday morning.

Police say the victims were inside a car in the 6700 block of South Eberhart around 1:30 a.m. when they were opened fire on.

One victim, a 42-year-old man, was shot in the left buttock and transported to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

A 43-year-old man was shot in the left and right hand. He was taken to the same hospital in good condition.

Another occupant in the car, a 29-year-old woman, suffered a graze wound to the face and refused medical treatment on scene.

Police say all three victims were being very uncooperative with officers about the incident and refuse to answer any questions.

No one is in custody for the shooting. Area One detectives are investigating.