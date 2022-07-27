3 shot on Chicago's West Side, gunmen's vehicle was stalking victims: police

Three people were shot Wednesday afternoon on Chicago's West Side.

Shortly after 4 p.m., police say two men and a woman were walking near Cicero Ave. and Lake St. in the Austin neighborhood when they were struck by gunfire.

The gunmen were in a vehicle that was following the victims, police said. Two shooters got out of the vehicle and opened fire on the victims.

A 42-year-old man was shot in the back, leg and abdomen and taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said. A 48-year-old woman was shot in the upper left thigh and also taken to Stroger in critical condition.

A 43-year-old man was shot in an unknown part of the body and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition, the fire department said.

No offenders were reported in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.