3 shot Saturday in Chicago

Three people have been wounded in shootings across Chicago since Friday night, including a 12-year-old boy who was grazed by a bullet in Grand Crossing on the South Side.

The boy was with a group of people about 1 a.m. Saturday when someone inside a black Dodge Charger fired shots in the 7100 block of South Dobson Avenue, Chicago police said.

A bullet grazed his leg and he was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in good condition, police said. He may not have been the intended target, according to police.

Also Saturday, a 40-year-old man was wounded in a drive-by shooting in the Brighton Park neighbohood.

The man was standing outside just after midnight in the 3300 block of West 47th Street when a pick up truck drove by and a male from inside fired shots, police said.

He suffered two gunshot wounds to the back and was taken to Mount Sinai in good condition, police said.

The gunman is about 27 to 29 years old, according to police.

On Friday, a ride-share driver was grazed by a bullet during a struggle with a person who tried to rob him in Bronzeville.

About 6:55 p.m., the driver was in the 4000 block of South Wabash Avenue when a male got into the back seat of the car, pulled out a gun and demanded the 42-year-old get out of the vehicle, police said.

The two struggled over the gun, causing it to discharge, police said. The man was grazed in the abdomen and the attacker fled the scene.

The man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, police said.

Last weekend, 12 people were killed and at least 42 others were wounded in shootings across Chicago, making it the deadliest of the year.