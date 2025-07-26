Chicago crime: Drive-by shooting leaves 3 men hurt on South Side, police say

Three men were injured in a drive-by shooting on the city’s South Side overnight.

The shooting took place in the 8500 block of S. Marquette Avenue in South Chicago, according to the Chicago Police Department.

What we know:

Officers responded a little before 1 a.m. to Jackson Park Hospital, where the victims had gone after being shot.

The male victims were traveling in a car when they were shot by an unidentified gunman in another car.

A 32-year-old man had a graze wound to the hand and was listed in good condition.

A 25-year-old man was shot in the torso and leg and was listed in good condition.

A third male victim, who was not identified, was also listed in good condition with gunshot wounds to the chest and hand.

No one is in custody in connection with the shooting.

Area detectives are investigating.