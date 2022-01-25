3 shot when fight breaks out in Rolling Meadows sports bar
CHICAGO - Three people were shot when a fight broke out among patrons of a sports bar in Rolling Meadows late Monday night, according to police.
Officers were called to the Stadium Sports Club in the 4000 block of Arbor Drive around 11:40 p.m.
Two of the wounded were hospitalized and the third, the suspected gunman, was being questioned, police said in a statement.
No charges were announced and police said the shooting remained under investigation.
Advertisement
Stadium Sports Club | Google Street View