Chicago crime: 3 stabbed during fight at Southwest Side gas station, police say

Three men were stabbed during a fight at a Southwest Side gas station late Saturday night.

The incident happened in the 4400 block of W. 55th Street in the West Elsdon neighborhood, according to the Chicago Police Department.

What we know:

Police said three men were involved in a fight with two unknown male offenders.

One of the offenders in the group then attacked the victims with a sharp object.

A 41-year-old man was stabbed in the neck and taken to Christ Hospital in fair condition.

A 21-year-old man was stabbed multiple times and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in serious condition.

A 19-year-old man was stabbed in the neck and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in serious condition.

No one is in custody in connection with the stabbing.

Area detectives are investigating.