3 states added to Chicago's quarantine travel order

Chicago Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady announced Tuesday three states have been added to the city's travel order.

Hawaii, Nebraska and North Carolina join the list of states on the order that require travelers entering Chicago to quarantine for 14 days.

Current locations on the city's travel order are: Alabama, Arkansas, California, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Puerto Rico, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas.

Violators of the order are threatened with fines of between $100 to $500 a day, up to $7,000 total.

This story is developing...