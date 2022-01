Police are looking for three males who were seen stealing an ATM in Edgewater Beach early Thursday.

Around 3:45 a.m., three males were seen exiting a dark-colored SUV, and broke out the front glass of a convenience store in the 5700 block of North Sheridan, police said.

The three then took an ATM from the store and fled the area in an unknown direction.

No one is in custody and Area Three detectives are investigating.