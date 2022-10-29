3 suspects at large following early morning car chase on I-57: state police

Three suspects fled police on foot following a car chase on northbound I-57 Saturday morning.

State police say troopers were pursuing a vehicle wanted in connection to a carjacking in Homewood.

Around 4:49 a.m., troopers followed the car on I-57 then into the 16000 block of South Ashland on Chicago's South Side where it finally stopped.

Three people got out of the car and fled police on foot. No one is in custody.

The Homewood Police Department will continue the investigation. There is no further information available.