3 suspects in custody after Mount Prospect shooting, police pursuit

Three suspects are in custody after a shooting in Mount Prospect and a subsequent pursuit in another jurisdiction.

The shooting happened just after 9:30 p.m. Friday in the 1700 block of Chariot Court.

When officers arrived, they found two men had been shot. Both victims were taken to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Mount Prospect police.

The men were in the parking lot of an apartment building when multiple suspects drove by in a white SUV and began shooting at them, police said.

The suspects took off in the SUV before officers arrived.

Investigators collected multiple shell casings and found damage to several vehicles consistent with gunfire. No other injuries were reported in the shooting, police said.

A short time later, three suspects were taken into custody by a neighboring law enforcement agency after they led officers on a pursuit in their vehicle.

Police also found two firearms in their SUV when they were arrested.

The suspects are facing potential charges related to the vehicle pursuit. Charges related to the shooting have not yet been filed.

Anyone with more information on the incident is urged to contact the Mount Prospect Police Department Investigations Section at 847-870-5654.