3 suspects stole merchandise, cash boxes from retail store in the Loop

Chicago police are searching for three suspects who broke into a retail store in the Loop and stole merchandise and cash Friday morning.

The incident occurred in the 1100 block of South Delano Court.

At about 5:55 a.m., police said three unknown male offenders got out of a silver Sedan, or possibly a Hyundai Genesis, and approached a retail store.

The offenders pried open the door to the store, went inside and took merchandise and cash boxes, police said.

It is currently unknown how much money was inside the cash boxes.

The suspects then fled the scene and were last seen turning onto Roosevelt.

No one is in custody at this time.

Detectives are currently investigating.