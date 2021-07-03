3 suspects wanted in Gresham homicide

Chicago police are seeking to identify three suspects who are connected to a homicide that occurred in Gresham last month.

The incident occurred in the 8600 block of South State Street at about 5:20 p.m. on May 11.

Authorities said the offenders fired shots from a Silver Nissan Altima. The vehicle had Illinois license plate FP127379.

The first suspect is described as a Black male, heavyset with short hair and glasses.

He was wearing a tan baseball hat, a white "Black Tigers" jersey with number "03" on it and dark pants with blue shoes.

The second suspect is described as a Black male with short hair. He was wearing a black mask, black baseball hat, black and red jacket, dark pants and black shoes.

He also had a tattoo on both sides of his neck.

The third suspect is described as a Black male with short hair. He was wearing a blue mask, tan pants, white shirt with a blue, red and white jacket.

A video of the incident can be view here: https://youtu.be/u8Vtcq0Swb4

If you have any information about this incident, please call Area South Detectives at (312) 747-8271.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to cpdtip.com