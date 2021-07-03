3 suspects wanted in Gresham homicide
CHICAGO - Chicago police are seeking to identify three suspects who are connected to a homicide that occurred in Gresham last month.
The incident occurred in the 8600 block of South State Street at about 5:20 p.m. on May 11.
Authorities said the offenders fired shots from a Silver Nissan Altima. The vehicle had Illinois license plate FP127379.
The first suspect is described as a Black male, heavyset with short hair and glasses.
He was wearing a tan baseball hat, a white "Black Tigers" jersey with number "03" on it and dark pants with blue shoes.
The second suspect is described as a Black male with short hair. He was wearing a black mask, black baseball hat, black and red jacket, dark pants and black shoes.
He also had a tattoo on both sides of his neck.
The third suspect is described as a Black male with short hair. He was wearing a blue mask, tan pants, white shirt with a blue, red and white jacket.
A video of the incident can be view here: https://youtu.be/u8Vtcq0Swb4
If you have any information about this incident, please call Area South Detectives at (312) 747-8271.
Anonymous tips can be submitted to cpdtip.com