3 suspects wanted in string of ruse burglaries on Chicago's Northwest Side

Police are warning residents on Chicago's Northwest Side about a string of ruse burglaries.

In each incident, an offender approached an elderly victim and engaged them in a conversation about home repairs or problems with their water, Chicago police said.

While the victim is distracted, another offender will enter the residence and take jewelry and money.

The incidents occurred at the following locations and times:

8100 block of West Berwyn Avenue on May 28 at 4 p.m.

5000 block of West Sunnyside Avenue on May 31 at noon

5300 block of West Berenice Avenue on June 2 at 3:30 p.m.

5800 block of West Foster Avenue on June 9 at 3 p.m.

5700 block of North Merrimac Avenue on June 9 at 6:30 p.m.

5200 block of West Dakin Avenue on June 13 at 4:20 p.m.

4300 block of North Narragansett Avenue on June 15 at 3 p.m.

6000 block of West School Street on June 18 at 2:20 p.m.

6000 block of North Keystone Avenue on July 13 between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.

4500 block of North Melvina Avenue on July 26 at 2 p.m.

3900 block of North Kedize Avenue on August 7 at 5:55 p.m.

4900 block of West Byron Street on August 11 at 7:30 p.m.

The offenders are described as the following:

Male Hispanic, 5'4", 150-160 pounds, 30 to 40 years old

Male white, 5'8", 200 pounds, 48 to 55 years old

Female White 5'0", 100 to 110lbs, 50 years old

Chicago police said the offenders were seen in a gray SUV.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area Five at (312) 746-7394.