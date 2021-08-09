3 teen boys, 1 man wounded in Near North Side shooting

Three teenage boys and a man were hurt in a shooting Monday afternoon in the Near North Side.

They were on the street about 3:30 p.m. when four people got out of a vehicle with guns and opened fire in the 1300 block of North Hudson Avenue, Chicago police said. The suspects then got back inside the vehicle and fled the scene, according to police.

Two boys, 16, were shot in the leg and taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in fair condition, police said. A 14-year-old struck in the foot and transported in good condition to Laurie Children’s Hospital.

The man, 63, suffered a gunshot wound to the buttocks and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was stabilized, police said.

Crime tape blocked off a portion of Hudson with officers concentrated around an entrance to the Marshall Fields Garden apartments.

"It’s crazy out here," one woman said as she walked by the street.

She’d lived in the city for over 20 years but said she was ready to leave now.

No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.