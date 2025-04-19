3 teens shot on Chicago’s West Side during argument, police say
CHICAGO - Three teenagers were shot, and one critically injured, during an argument late Friday night at a home on the West Side when someone took out a gun and fired shots.
The shooting happened in the 5000 block of W. West End Avenue in the Austin neighborhood, according to the Chicago Police Department.
What we know:
Officers responded to the home around 11:30 when the three victims were hit by gunfire in the front yard.
Investigators learned a male offender had a gun during an argument and shot the victims before fleeing the scene in a black SUV.
An 18-year-old woman was shot in the chest and was listed in critical condition.
A 17-year-old girl was shot in the hip and torso and was listed in fair condition.
A 19-year-old man had a graze wound to the arm and was listed in good condition.
All three victims were taken to Stroger Hospital.
Area detectives are investigating.
What we don't know:
No one was arrested in connection with the shooting as of early Saturday morning.
It was unclear exactly what led to the argument.