3 teens shot on Chicago’s West Side during argument, police say

The Brief Three teenagers were shot and hurt during an argument at a home on Chicago's West Side on Friday night. An argument led to the shooting, according to Chicago Police. One of the victims, an 18-year-old woman, was critically hurt after being shot in the chest.



Three teenagers were shot, and one critically injured, during an argument late Friday night at a home on the West Side when someone took out a gun and fired shots.

The shooting happened in the 5000 block of W. West End Avenue in the Austin neighborhood, according to the Chicago Police Department.

What we know:

Officers responded to the home around 11:30 when the three victims were hit by gunfire in the front yard.

Investigators learned a male offender had a gun during an argument and shot the victims before fleeing the scene in a black SUV.

An 18-year-old woman was shot in the chest and was listed in critical condition.

A 17-year-old girl was shot in the hip and torso and was listed in fair condition.

A 19-year-old man had a graze wound to the arm and was listed in good condition.

All three victims were taken to Stroger Hospital.

Area detectives are investigating.

What we don't know:

No one was arrested in connection with the shooting as of early Saturday morning.

It was unclear exactly what led to the argument.