3 teenage boys charged in armed carjacking on Chicago's West Side

Three boys were charged in connection to an armed carjacking that happened on Saturday morning on the West Side.

Police say a 13-year-old and two 15-year-old boys were arrested around 9 a.m. when they were identified as the group who stole a car from a 41-year-old man in the 1400 block of South Trumbull Avenue.

At least two of the boys were armed during the robbery in the North Lawndale neighborhood.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

No additional information is available at this time.