3 teens charged in Beverly robbery where 69-year-old concealed-carry holder opened fire

Three teenage boys face attempted robbery charges after they allegedly confronted a 69-year-old concealed-carry holder who subsequently shot one of them in Beverly.

The boys — ages 15, 16 and 17 — confronted the man about 10:40 p.m. Tuesday in the 10600 block of South Leavitt Street and demanded his belongings, Chicago police said.

The 69-year-old took out his gun and shot one of them in the knee, police said.

The trio drove away but crashed shortly after, police said. Officers arrested them after a foot chase.

The teens, who were not named because they’re charged as juveniles, each face a count of attempted robbery.

The two older teens also face a count each of possession of a stolen vehicle, while the 16-year-old also faces a misdemeanor count of theft between $500 and $10,000.