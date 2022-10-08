3 teens charged with forcefully stealing bike in Fuller Park

Three teenage boys are facing charges for forcefully stealing a man's bike in Fuller Park last month.

A 15-year-old and two 16-year-old boys were arrested Friday morning on the Far South Side.

Police say the teens attacked a 33-year-old man in the 200 block of West Garfield Boulevard on Sept. 17 and stole his bike.

The offenders' court information is not available. No additional information is available at this time.