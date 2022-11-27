3 teens charged with mob action after causing disturbance at Joliet movie theater: police

Three teenagers — one allegedly armed with a handgun — were arrested and charged Saturday night after causing a disturbance inside a Cinemark movie theater located at the Louis Joliet Mall, police said.

Around 7:44 p.m., Joliet police say a security officer at the mall learned of a disturbance taking place at the movie theater. As additional officers responded to the scene, it was reported that one of the suspects involved may be armed with a handgun.

When officers arrived at the scene, they were told that two boys and a girl had run from the theater through the parking lot after Cinemark employees attempted to escort them off the property.

Officers then pursued the suspects and eventually took them into custody in the parking lot of Home2Suites, police said.

Officers then searched the area and found a loaded .45 caliber handgun on the ground. An investigation revealed that one of the suspects — a 17-year-old boy — had previously possessed the weapon, police said.

The 17-year-old was transported to the River Valley Justice Center and charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, mob action, and disorderly conduct.

A 16-year-old girl was transported to the River Valley Justice Center and charged with mob action and disorderly conduct.

A 16-year-old boy was charged with mob action and disorderly conduct, and released to a parent.

No further information was immediately available.