3 teens charged with multiple armed robberies on Southwest Side

Three teens, ages 16, 17, and 18, were charged with multiple armed carjackings on the Southwest Side that took place in late August.

Police say the teenage boys were arrested Tuesday with the help of the Vehicular Hijacking Task Force.

The 17-year-old is facing charges for 12 carjackings, while the 16-year-old is facing charges in six of those crimes and the 18-year-old was allegedly involved in three of them.

The incidents happened at the following times and locations:

August 18 at 3:39 a.m. – 6600 block of S. Albany; 35-year-old female victim

August 20 at 12:07 a.m. – 8000 block of S. Campbell; 33-year-old female victim

August 20 at 1:50 a.m. – 3400 block of W. 72nd St.; 58-year-old male victim

August 20 at 2:44 a.m. – 2900 block of S. Union; 21-year-old female victim

August 20 at 3:25 a.m. – 6500 block of S. Kedzie; 50-year-old male victim

August 20 at 3:40 a.m. – 3700 block of W. 82nd St.; 40-year-old male victim

August 20 at 4:30 a.m. – 5600 block of S. Albany; 26-year-old male victim

August 20 at 4:50 a.m. – 5700 block of S. Richmond; 45-year-old female victim

August 20 at 5:30 a.m. – 8600 block of S. Halsted; 43-year-old female victim

August 20 at 6:08 a.m. – 9500 block of S. Peoria; 31-year-old female victim

August 20 at 6:20 a.m. – 6600 block of S. Artesian; 66-year-old female victim

August 20 at 6:45 a.m. – 6700 block of S. Washtenaw; 33-year-old female victim

Police say the offenders took the victim's cars while armed. Police warned neighborhood residents during the time of the robberies.

No additional information is available at this time.