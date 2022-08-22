Chicago police warn these neighborhood residents of recent armed carjackings

Chicago police are warning residents on the Southwest Side of recent armed carjackings in the early morning hours.

In each incident, police say at least one offender would approach the victim and demand their vehicle at gunpoint.

The crimes happened at the following times and locations in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood.

8000 Block of S. Campbell on August 20, 2022 at approximately 00:07 A.M.

3400 Block of W. 72nd Street on August 20, 2022 at approximately 01:50 A.M.

6500 Block of S. Kedzie on August 20, 2022 at approximately 03:25 A.M.

3700 Block of W. 82nd Street on August 20, 2022 at approximately 03:40 A.M.

6200 Block of S. Western on August 20, 2022 at approximately 04:45 A.M.

5700 Block of S. Richmond on August 20, 2022 at approximately 04:50 A.M.

5600 Block of S. Albany on August 20, 2022 at approximately 04:30 A.M.

6600 Block of S. Artesian on August 20, 2022 at approximately 06:20 A.M.

6700 Block of S. Washtenaw on August 20, 2022 at approximately 06:45 A.M.

The suspects were described as two to five Black males, between the ages of 16 and 30, about 5-feet tall and weighing 160 pounds.

In some of the incidents, the suspects were three white or Hispanic males.

Chicago police remind victims of these types of crimes to remain calm, try to remember physical characteristics of the suspect or suspects, and never pursue the fleeing suspects. Call 911 and remain on scene when possible.

Anyone with information on these recent carjackings is asked to contact detectives at 312-747-8380.