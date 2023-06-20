3 teens shot on East Garfield Park porch

Three teens were wounded in a drive-by shooting Monday night in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on Chicago's West Side.

The teens were standing on a front porch just before midnight when someone in a dark-colored sedan started shooting in the 3800 block of West Gladys Avenue, according to police.

A 17-year-old girl was shot in the eye and was transported to Stroger Hospital where she was listed in critical condition, police said.

Another 17-year-old girl was shot in the leg and buttocks and was also taken to Stroger Hospital. A 19-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the arm and was transported by paramedics to Mount Sinai Hospital. They were both listed in good condition.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.