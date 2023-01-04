Offender dead after carjacking woman, crashing into CTA pillar with owner partially inside: CFD

An alleged carjacker is dead after crashing a stolen vehicle into a CTA pillar in the Loop Wednesday night.

At about 5:42 p.m., a woman was inside an Infiniti FX35 in the 0-100 block of Lake Street when an unknown male offender and an unknown female offender entered the Infiniti.

A struggle ensued between the victim and the offenders inside the vehicle as the vehicle drove forward, Chicago police said.

The vehicle then struck a column at Lake and Wabash and trapped the individuals inside.

The Chicago Fire Department arrived at the scene, extracted all three people from the Infiniti and transported them to area hospitals.

The male offender was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The vehicle owner was listed in stable condition, CFD said.

The female offender was taken into custody.

Charges are pending in this incident.

This is a developing story, check back for details.