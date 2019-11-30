3 women charged after police chase stemming from Black Friday shoplifting

article

Three Chicago women allegedly led police on a chase in north suburban Lake County on Black Friday after stealing about $2500 worth of goods.

Two sheriff’s deputies saw a white Chevrolet Impala drive by them about 5:40 p.m. in the parking lot of a mall in the 21800 block of West Long Grove Road in Deer Park, the Lake County sheriff’s office said. The car, which was reported stolen out of Bloomington, was wanted for a series of recent retail thefts, so the deputies attempted to pull it over.

Jamesha McChristine | Lake County sheriff’s office

Instead of stopping, the driver, Jonva Vivetter, allegedly fled south on Route 12, crashing into three vehicles and a sheriff’s squad car near Lake Cook Road, the sheriff’s office said. She kept going until her car drove into a ditch on Highway 53.

Vivetter and the two other women tried to flee on foot, but all were taken into custody, the sheriff’s office said. Vivetter was tased.

A subsequent search of the Chevrolet turned up about $2,500 worth of stolen merchandise, the sheriff’s office said.

Vivetter was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle and fleeing and eluding, both felonies, the sheriff’s office said. She already had five warrants out for her arrest for shoplifting and theft in three different counties.

The two other women, 21-year-old Jamesha McChristine and 20-year-old Dezire Parker, were charged with misdemeanor resisting arrest, the sheriff’s office said.

Vivetter was ordered held on $250,000 bond Saturday and is due back in court Dec. 18. The other two were held on $20,000 bond and will return to court Dec. 5.