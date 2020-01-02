3 women dead — at least 4 others injured including toddler — in Morgan Park crash

article

Three women were killed and four others injured, including a 3-year-old girl, in a vehicle crash Wednesday in Morgan Park on the South Side.

About 11:15 p.m., a Nissan hatchback traveling east on 112th Place crashed into a Nissan SUV in the 1400 block of West 112th Place after it failed to stop at a red light as it tried to turn left, Chicago police said.

The hatchback’s driver, Ruby Johnson, 28, and her passenger Cassandra Johnson, 30, were rushed to Roseland Hospital and pronounced dead, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

The wreckage of a crash that killed two and critically injured at least three more Jan. 1, 2019, in Morgan Park.

A third passenger, 56-year-old Carrie Johnson, was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where she also died, authorities said.

They all lived in Beverly, the medical examiner’s office said.

The four people injured in the crash included a 3-year-old girl from the SUV, police said. She was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital and her condition was stabilized.

The wreckage of a crash that killed two and critically injured at least three more Jan. 1, 2019, in Morgan Park. (Sam Kelly/Sun-Times)

Two women in the SUV, 61 and 20 years old, were taken to Christ Medical Center and their conditions were stabilized, police said. A second 61-year-old woman passenger of the SUV was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where her condition was also stabilized.

Chicago police’s Major Accidents Unit is investigating the crash.