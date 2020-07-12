3 women shot, 1 fatally in Avalon Park

A 33-year-old woman was shot dead and two others were wounded Saturday in Avalon Park on the South Side.

They were standing in the street with a group of people about 9:40 p.m. in the 8000 block of South Woodlawn Avenue when someone unleashed gunfire, Chicago police said.

All three women were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said. A 33-year-old who was shot in the chest was pronounced dead.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t released details about her death.

The other two, both 28, were in fair condition, police said. One was shot in the arm, and the other was struck in the buttocks.

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.